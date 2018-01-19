Charles Ryan Associates Opens Ohio Office

Nestled in the heart of downtown Columbus, Charles Ryan Associates’ (CRA) most recent office addition overlooks the crossroads of Ohio from the 11th floor at 471 East Broad Street.

“Columbus was the next logical step for our expansion because of the amount of time we had been spending in the area with our current clients,” said CEO and Owner Susan Lavenski. “There is tremendous opportunity here for our unique style of brand communication, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue to grow our business in the Buckeye State.”

CRA offers a variety of integrated communications services, including advertising, creative design, public relations, digital and social media strategies, as well as in-house video production.

“We learned through our expansion to Richmond, Virginia, our approach to brand communication can be a differentiator in the marketplace, and we know the Columbus office will bring new opportunities to both our staff and clients,” said CEO and Owner Caryn Durham.

CRA has been in business providing integrated marketing strategy for 43 years and is a certified women-owned small business through the Women’s Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as well as the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Lavenski and Durham, along with Matt Isner, Matt Fidler and Alisha Maddox, own and manage the firm and all three offices.