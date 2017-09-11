CentralApp Launches Learn to Earn Job Training Program in Southern West Virginia

CentralApp, a West Virginia-based company, is offering job-seekers throughout Southern West Virginia the chance to learn high-tech skills — and get paid while doing it.

CentralApp is looking for candidates for apprenticeships that will teach participants to develop applications within Salesforce, a global business platform.

The eight-month career training program will allow workers to develop computer coding skills and earn certifications needed for employment in the rapidly expanding tech industry.

“We believe Appalachia is fertile ground for growing the digital development industry in the United States,” Patrick Farrell, co-founder of CentralApp said. “We have talented people who are ready to work — and the old obstacles of location and geography don’t apply for digital jobs.”

Weekly stipends are available for highly qualified candidates participating in the training, and CentralApp plans to offer job opportunities to workers who earn certifications through the program. No prior computer programming experience is required and qualifications will be determined based on organizational skills, a willingness to learn and the ability to work independently.

Andrew Rieser, President of Mountain Point, a digital transformation consulting firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said certified and experienced Salesforce developers are in high-demand.

“As Mountain Point grew, so did the need for qualified workers,” Rieser said. “We initially turned to off-shore developers and then quickly realized we should be tapping the potential of people here in our backyard. By partnering with CentralApp, we’re able to bring those jobs back home.”

Individuals interested in applying for the CentralApp apprenticeships can attend one of several free town hall information sessions to be held throughout September:

September 7 at 5 p.m. – Wyoming County Career and Technical Center

September 11 at 6 p.m. – Fayette Institute of Technology

September 14 at 6 p.m. – Cabell County Career and Technical Center

September 19 at 6 p.m. – Spring Valley Career and Technical Center

The company recently completed a similar pilot program in eastern Kentucky. That program allowed eight individuals to earn certifications to work on the Salesforce platform. All eight trainees are now working for CentralApp or one of its affiliates.

“One of the best things about working in this industry is the ability to do it from anywhere,” Farrell said. “If you can get access to a solid internet connection, you can work for us. That’s a game changer for Appalachia because people won’t have to leave home in search of well-paying jobs. And the flexible work schedule allows individuals with other commitments — like caring for their children or an elderly family member — to work without sacrificing the needs of their families.”

The apprenticeship program is funded by grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the West Virginia Development Office and coordinated in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education, Workforce West Virginia and The EdVenture Group.