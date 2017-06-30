Carnegie Hall 2017-2018 Mainstage Season Lineup and Ticketing Dates Announced

Carnegie Hall will open its 2017-2018 Mainstage Season with Grammy award winner and WV Music Hall of Fame inductee Kathy Mattea featuring longtime collaborator Bill Cooley. The performances of this season will explore the intricacies of “The Craft of the Song.”

September 15: The Acoustic Living Room: Songs & Stories with Kathy Mattea featuring Bill Cooley

October 13: An Evening with Junior Brown

November 10: Nobuntu

December 1: WV Symphony Orchestra “Home for the Holidays”

February 16: Melissa Aldana

March 16: Sammy Miller & the Congregation

April 13: Robin & Linda Williams

May 11: Mipso

With musical genres ranging from classic country to indie Americana and a capella world music to jazz, Carnegie Hall continues to fulfill its mission of presenting artistic programs that appeal to a diverse audience.

Current season ticket holders may renew now. New season tickets may be purchased beginning July 6. Tickets will go on sale for Carnegie Hall members and sponsor tickets may be redeemed beginning July 25. Tickets will go on sale to the general public August 15.

For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call the box office at (304) 645-7917.