Career and Employment Expo Set for April 19 at West Virginia State University

West Virginia State University (WVSU) will host its annual Career and Employment Expo on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the James C. Wilson University Union.

The event is free and open to all job seekers including WVSU students, graduates and the general public.

More than 80 recruiters from approximately 55 businesses representing a broad spectrum of career fields including government, finance, human services, law enforcement, communications, technology, sales/marketing, retail/merchandising, operations and health care are expected to participate.

Among the organizations scheduled to attend are BrickStreet Insurance, CAMC, Manpower, the Peace Corps, the W.Va. Division of Personnel, the W.Va. State Police and many more.

For more information, contact the WVSU Office of Career Services and Co-operative Education at (304) 766-3250.