Capon Springs & Farms Introduces Paint Party Fun for Fall

Kids get art camp in the summer, and now first the first time adults have their own art camp this October at Capon Springs & Farms! Local artist Kelly Walker brings her expert instruction starting with a Paint Party Sunday night October 1. Then overnight guests can stay on to enjoy 4 days of creative art in a variety of mediums- such as acrylic, paper, palate knife and abstract painting. Participants will show off their masterpieces at a resort “Art Show” with live music. They can then take their artwork home to share with family and friends.

Because each unit is self contained, you can come for one night or all four from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5. The resort’s all-inclusive $99 per person per night provides 3 meals per day (made from scratch and some from the farm), art instruction and all other resort activities, except for golf and spa services. Tax and gratuities are extra and there is a small charge for the supplies used in each class.

Come be part of this new tradition at one of West Virginia’s hidden gems.