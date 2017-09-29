Capito Announces Funding to Help Veterans Pursue, Earn Postsecondary Education

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced a total of $639,257 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Education for Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, and Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. The funding—provided through the Veterans Upward Bound program—will be used to support projects designed to help student veterans access and successfully complete a postsecondary education.

“Programs like Upward Bound play a critical role in providing opportunities for students to pursue and earn a degree or certificate that can set them up for success throughout their lives. These particular funds are even more meaningful because they will help support West Virginia veterans working to continue their education,” Senator Capito said. “I will continue to use my position on the Appropriations Committee to advocate for Upward Bound and other TRIO programs and push for resources that help more West Virginians obtain the tools they need to achieve their education and career goals.”

“Senator Capito’s support for Veterans Upward Bound has been critical in enabling us to serve veterans here at Davis & Elkins College and throughout West Virginia. She hasn’t just advocated for funding, but for our very purpose in enabling veterans to obtain and further their education,” said Mark Rosencrance, director of Veterans Upward Bound at Davis & Elkins College.

Individual awards listed below: