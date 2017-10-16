Canaan Valley Ski Area Adds More Snowmaking Equipment to Increase Capacity 20 Percent

A year after doubling its snowmaking capacity, Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area is increasing its capabilities another 20 percent by adding “T40” propeller-driven snow guns for the season.

Last year the West Virginia ski area added five of the units along with six “stick guns” while improving its ability to source and transfer water to cover the area’s ski trails and runs with snow. Those efforts paid off when the area was able to keep most of its trails open even after early-season cold gave way to warm stretches. In 2016 the ski area opened Dec. 10, and its signature Gravity run saw its earliest opening ever.

“The ability to manufacture snow is critical to operating our ski area and offering guests the best experience possible,” said Steve Drumheller, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “Our increased investment in equipment combined with a terrific mountain team enables us to do just that.”

Last year the resort also added new ski and snowboard rental equipment as well as new ice skates and cross-country skis and created a new “out-of-bounds” cross country ski trail on the back side of the ski hill.

The resort swept Liftopia’s “Best in Snow” awards in the Southeast United States last year with the top-ranked ski area in the Beginner Friendly, Most Challenging, Family Friendly, Best Snow Quality, Least Crowded and Best Value categories.

Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area is in the highest mountain valley to the east of the Rocky Mountains and is known for breathtaking views of the mountainous region. The ski resort has a summit elevation of 4,280 feet above sea level, 91 skiable acres, four lifts – one quad, two triples and a magic carpet – a terrain park and ski school. With 47 trails and slopes, the Critters Crawl beginner area – a dedicated beginner instruction trail serviced by its own magic carpet – and ski school for private and group lessons, Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area offers a memorable winter adventure for every skier and snowboarder.

The Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area will be open from December 15, 2017 through March 18, 2018.

Canaan Valley Resort is in north central West Virginia approximately 2½ hours from Washington, D.C., three hours from Pittsburgh and 2¾ hours from Charleston, WV. The completion of Corridor H of the Appalachian Development Highway System, also known as U.S. Route 48, between the town of Davis, W.Va. and northern Virginia has significantly reduced drive time from the D.C. metropolitan area to Canaan Valley.

To reserve accommodations, visit www.canaanresort.com or call 1-800-622-4121.