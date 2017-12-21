Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area Sweeps Liftopia Best in Snow Awards in the Southeast Region for Second Consecutive Year

Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area has swept Liftopia’s “Best in Snow” awards in the Southeast region of the U.S. for the second consecutive year. The region includes resorts in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

The resort was named No. 1 in the Beginner Friendly, Most Challenging, Family Friendly, Snow Consistency and Quality, Least Crowded and Best Value categories. The awards are based on surveys of thousands of customers, and Liftopia reports receive responses from thousands of skiers throughout the country.

Situated in north central West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains in the highest mountain valley east of the Rockies, Canaan Valley Resort is especially beloved by skiers in the Mid-Atlantic, in part because it is just a 2 ½-hour drive from Washington, D.C. The resort also welcomes many skiers from the Southeast and Midwest.

The resort kicked off its season on Friday, December 15 with some of the best opening-day ski conditions in years, according to Canaan Valley Resort general manager Steve Drumheller.

“This award is an early Christmas present, and the mountain staff is elated that their efforts to offer the best ski experience in the region have been recognized in such a tangible way,” said Drumheller. “We know the Liftopia community includes many of our long-time friends and fans, and we are grateful for their ongoing support and enthusiasm.”