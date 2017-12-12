Canaan Valley Resort Promises Snow for Opening Day

When Canaan Valley Resort lift operators open the gates at 9 a.m. this Friday, skiers will be greeted by some of the best first-day snow in the history of the resort, thanks to an aggressive snowmaking strategy and a pre-opening week of cold weather.

According to Steve Drumheller, general manager of the resort in north central West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains, the resort will open with 10 runs and trails, including the 1¼-mile long Timber Trail and multiple advanced runs. In addition, the Tube Park will be open with three lanes.

There will be a good mix of top-to-bottom skiable terrain for advanced and beginning skiers alike. The terrain park is expected to open in a few weeks.

“We’ve increased our snowmaking capacity by more than 20 percent this year on top of some major enhancements last year that doubled our capacity, so skiers can expect a great experience even if the weather isn’t cooperating,” said Drumheller.

Drumheller suggested that opening-day skiers arrive early to get a free lift ticket, which the resort is offering the first 100 skiers in line as a show of appreciation.

Opening Weekend Lodging Special

The resort is also offering an opening weekend lodging special. Guests paying full rate on Thursday, Dec. 14, Friday, Dec. 15 or Saturday, Dec. 16 will receive a second night that weekend at 50 percent off. Accommodations must be booked for consecutive nights. This lodging special cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

Ski area dates and rates

The Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area will be open daily December 15, 2017 through March 18, 2018. Single-day lifts tickets for adults during Value Season (Dec. 15-25) are $39 midweek and $42 on the weekends. Junior or senior single day lift tickets are $29 either midweek or weekend. Half day and multi day ticket prices are available. The holiday rates start at $78 for a single-day adult ticket December 26 – 31, 2017. The single season pass is priced at $550. Children, college students, seniors and West Virginia residents will find additional savings.

Best in Snow

A reflection of its multi-year strategy to improve snowmaking so the mountain has snow no matter what the weather and temperature, the resort last year swept the ski site Liftopia’s “Best in Snow” awards for the Southeast region of the U.S. The ski website named Canaan Valley Resort tops in the Beginner Friendly, Most Challenging, Family Friendly, Best Snow Quality, Least Crowded and Best Value categories. The ski area was also named one of the top five ski resorts in America by World Property Journal.