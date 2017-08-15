Canaan Valley Resort Introduces Resort Boards Guided Tours

Canaan Valley Resort in West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains has added another adventure to its line-up of mountain fun – Resort Board Guided Tours.

The tours begin with an eight-minute instruction video before guides lead up to five guests on Resort Boards along Canaan Valley State Park’s Back Hollow Trail or Monarch Trail. The tours last between one and two hours with tour guides discussing the flora, fauna and wildlife along the trails.

Situated in a 15-mile-long valley in north central West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains, Canaan Valley Resort is one of the few places in West Virginia where travelers can enjoy the increasingly popular adventure experience.

Tours are priced at $50 plus tax per person. Minimum age is 14, and guests must weigh at least 100 pounds. Tours depart at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Guides will conduct tours for one to five people. Resort Board tours will be offered through October and will resume in the spring.

“Since they are powered by electricity, the Resort Boards allow guests to explore sometimes-rugged backcountry in an environmentally sensitive way,” said Steve Drumheller, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “This is the latest addition to a long list of recreational adventures that have been added steadily to our offerings.”

Last year, the resort added a paragliding launch site at the top of the Canaan Valley Ski Area accessible by the resort’s scenic chairlift. Other adventures added within the last few years include a sporting clay shooting range and summer-season Turtle slide.