Canaan Valley Fall Colors Exploding Just in Time for Leaf Peepers Festival

Don’t peek now, but fall is looking pretty spectacular in Canaan Valley in West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains.

“Perfect timing for our Leaf Peepers Festival this weekend,” said Steve Drumheller, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “The weather has been great, and people up and down the valley are energized by the whole atmosphere.”

With its floor at 3,200 feet above sea level, Canaan Valley is ahead of most of the mid-Atlantic as it takes on vibrant colors with shades of reds, oranges and yellows creating a spectacular backdrop for a wide variety of outdoor activities. Canaan Valley is home to more than 50 species of deciduous trees such as ashes, hickories, oaks, maples and more than create a colorful palette. Fall foliage typically peaks in late September.

Held Sept. 22-24 and hosted by the Tucker County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the 29th Annual Leaf Peepers Festival features a variety of events such as a parade, food and craft fair, car show, live music and golf tournament.

Canaan Valley Resort in Canaan Valley Resort State Park offers multiple ways to enjoy the season. These promotions require advanced reservations and are subject to black-out dates. Resort fees and tax are additional to all lodging rates.

Autumn Daze features lodge rooms through Oct. 22 at a discount of 20 percent for a two-night stay and 25 percent for three or more consecutive nights. Advanced reservations are required, and guests must use the promotion code AUTMN20 for two-night stays and AUTMN25 for visits of three or more nights.

Also available through Oct. 22, the Mountain Escape Getaways package features two nights of lodging in a standard double queen room, two breakfasts per person, a hiking trail guide, scenic chairlift ride, one round of mini golf and access to the resort’s Beech Club featuring an indoor pool, fitness center, whirlpool and sauna. Rates start at $138 per person and are based upon double occupancy.

Held Sept. 23, the Dolly Sods Fields of Fire Tour celebrates the valley’s dramatic fall foliage at its peak. The event includes guided walks, box lunch and roundtrip shuttle from Canaan Valley Resort to the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area. Participants are urged to bring cameras for photography opportunities.