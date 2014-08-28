Camp Horseshoe: 75 Years Strong

By David King



Reach out and touch somebody’s hand, make this world a better place if you can,” sung each evening by generations of Horseshoe campers, best tells the story of camp’s 75 years of service.

Everyone who sees Horseshoe is struck by its beauty: a peaceful valley near St. George in Tucker County; a majestic forest covered mountains of the Monongahela National Forest; the clear, rushing Horseshoe Run; clean air; songbirds and the night time stars—so many stars—and in this special place, lives change.

Today’s campers, like those before them, find their lives transformed by their Horseshoe experience. The distractions of everyday life are replaced with real people lifting everyone up to become their best. Young people have the time, space and direction to reflect on what is really important, what counts. Campers are called to look beyond themselves to recognize the many ways their own special gifts are needed to make their homes, schools and communities better.

Chris Johnson from Point Pleasant High School explains, “At a lot of other camps, it is just going through the motions. Horseshoe is totally different. Horseshoe creates a sense of intimacy that changes lives. No matter what program you attend, you will leave a different person. Horseshoe inspires people to be well-rounded, intelligent and caring leaders. Horses hoe causes one to learn about oneself and inspires growth. You learn how to be a leader and you also learn how to support others. In my opinion, Horseshoe is essential for everyone.”

Olivia Haddad, a student at University High School in Morgantown, values her Horseshoe experience, saying, “My time at Horseshoe helped me feel like I can make a change. “This camp educated me on how to be a better leader and how I can help my community and my school. Everyone accepts you and your ideas without hesitation. People helped me work harder and think quicker. This experience has really changed how I look at the world and where I want to be later in life.”

Horseshoe was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1938-39 for the United States Service to be operated by a not-for-profit. Once constructed in 1940, the United States Forest turned to the State YMCA of West Virginia, now the Youth Leadership Association (YLA), to operate Horseshoe. This partnership continues today.

Greg Bowman, a member of YLA’s Board and former camp counselor who is now faculty at the West Virginia University School of Law, says that his grandfather Bowman was one of those CCC boys who got their start building Horseshoe.

Whether it is tee nagers at Entrepreneurship or a Leadership Summit or low income children at the Governor’s Youth Opportunity Camps (YOC), the results are the same. Lives change, and campers return home ready to become their best, help our communities and build a better tomorrow.

Entrepreneurship Summit, sponsored by YLA, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Regional Commission, Department of Education, civic organizations and the business community, works to introduce high school students to entrepreneurship.

Beckley native Miles Smith, now a senior at Fairmont State University, began as a camper representing his high school to the Entrepreneurship Summit. After high school, he returned to Horseshoe as a camp counselor and as an AmeriCorps program volunteer. Miles shares how YOC helps children.

“To put it simply, YOC changes the lives of young West Virginians,” he says. “I see so many children come through YOC with nothing. When I say nothing, I’m speaking both physically and emotionally. They come with few clothes, limited social skills and, in some cases, no love from anywhere. We are given the unique opportunity to love these children unconditionally for one week. It doesn’t sound like much time, but it makes all the difference in some of their lives, even to the point where they choose to return and let us teach them more.

“I’ve seen children leave this program with a sense of purpose. We used all of our energy here to make sure these kids have the best week of their lives. Sure, some just leave with crafts and funny stories. Others, however, leave knowing they could become someone successful. We expose them to activities they may have never been able to experience in another. We touch hearts with our positive outlook. Our goal is not only to improve the lives of our campers but also to improve our future as a state by growing successful citizens.”

Horseshoe alumni are found in all walks of life in West Virginia and beyond. Dr. Dale Watring from Leadmine in Tucker County now has his own business in Huntsville, AL focusing on space technology. Leadership camper from Coalwood, Homer Hickam, is an accomplished author and former “Rocket Boy.” Hinton leadership camper Sylvia Mathews Burwell is now Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Paul Espinosa from Charles Town is now a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. And in communities all across the Mountain State, those with Horseshoe experiences are contributing citizens.

A special 2014 Labor Day weekend saw alumni and friends gather at Horseshoe to celebrate 75 years of years of helping young people turn their lives to achievement and helping build better futures for all.

Marcia Ritchie, an alumna from Weirton and now a resident of Ravenswood, serves on the YLA Board participated in the anniversary celebration. “Horseshoe is one of West Virginia’s treasures,” she says. “So much good has been done in the lives of thousands of children and teens and through them to our communities. I am excited for Horseshoe’s next 75 years!”

About the Author

David King served as Horseshoe director for more than 40 years. He received his undergraduate degree from Wittenberg University and his master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. He participated in YLA’s youth programs in high school and first came to Horseshoe as a summer camp counselor in 1969. David has retired as YLA’s Executive Director.