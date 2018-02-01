Cabell Huntington Hospital Recognized for Higher Quality in Bariatric Surgery

Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) has been recognized by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia with a Blue Distinction® Center for Bariatric Surgery designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. CHH has held this distinction since 2015.

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated hospitals that show expertise in delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community.

To receive a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery designation, a health care facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety measures as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complication and readmission rate for laparoscopic procedures in sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and adjustable gastric band. A health care facility must also be nationally accredited at both the facility and bariatric program-specific levels.

In 2017, the Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery program expanded to include not only the type of service provided, but also the site of care. Health care facilities were evaluated as either a comprehensive center or as an ambulatory surgery center.

“We are very honored to be designated as a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery,” said Blaine Nease, MD, Surgical Director of the Center for Surgical Weight Control at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “As with all surgical procedures, patients should conduct research and thoroughly educate themselves about all aspects of bariatric surgery when considering it as an option. We believe this Blue Distinction designation is one of many reasons the informed patient should choose Cabell Huntington Hospital for their surgical weight loss needs. It confirms the quality of care and service we strive to provide patients.”

“The Blue Distinction program gives Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia members the ability to choose their Providers based upon reliable quality and safety information. It also provides a pathway for exceptional Providers to demonstrate their value, and delivers the kind of transparency necessary for members to make informed value-driven healthcare decisions. We congratulate our Blue Distinction Specialty Care Providers on their accomplishment and thank our members for choosing Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia”, said Dr. Charles DeShazer, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Highmark.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies across the nation have recognized more than 550 health care facilities as Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery. Health care facilities recognized with this designation are assessed using a combination of publicly available quality information and cost measures derived from BCBS companies’ medical claims.

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, maternity care, knee and hip replacements, spine surgery, and transplants, while encouraging health care professionals to improve the care they deliver. Research shows that, compared to other health care facilities, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of the designated facilities, please visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.