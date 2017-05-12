Cabell Huntington Hospital First in West Virginia to Offer Personalized Insulin Pump

Cabell Huntington Hospital is the only hospital in the state of West Virginia and one of the first in the United States to offer people with type 1 diabetes new insulin pump technology that personalizes and automates basal insulin delivery to the body.

The Minimed® 670G is the first insulin pump to automatically deliver a personalized amount of insulin needed by the body 24 hours a day. And, over time, the system learns his/her insulin needs to deliver a tailored amount of insulin every five minutes to maximize the time glucose levels stay in a healthy range.

Type 1 diabetes, or insulin-dependent diabetes, is an autoimmune disease that results when the body attacks the cells in the pancreas. These cells respond to glucose in the blood and produce the necessary amount of insulin to normalize blood sugar. If left untreated, high levels of blood sugar and lack of insulin can result in damage to the eyes, kidneys, nerves, heart and can also lead to coma or death.

The MiniMed 670G system features the most advanced calculation process to date – SmartGuard HCL – which simplifies and improves diabetes management through a smart algorithm that enables greater glucose control with reduced user input. Users only need to enter mealtime carbohydrates and periodically calibrate the sensor.

“This technology is a significant breakthrough for patients with type 1 diabetes. It will take on more of the work for patients and alleviate some of the burden associated with daily management said Henry Driscoll, MD, chief of endocrinology at Cabell Huntington Hospital and professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “We are proud to be one of the first in the nation to offer it.”

The MiniMed 670G system also features the new Guardian® Sensor 3, the newest and most advanced glucose sensor with enhanced accuracy and performance, and a 7-day continuous wear cycle. The system is FDA approved for patients with type 1 diabetes ages 14 years of age or older.

“People with diabetes must continually monitor their blood sugar to keep their levels in a healthy range,” said Driscoll. “They need to add insulin to their bodies in order to do so. This can be accomplished through self-injection or through the use of an insulin pump.”

Insulin pumps deliver insulin 24 hours a day through a catheter placed under the skin. A small pump unit is carried by the patient. Patients must test their blood sugar with a glucose meter and program the pump to deliver different amounts of insulin at different times of the day and night based on the blood glucose level at the time.

For more information about the MiniMed 670G or about diabetes services please call the Chertow Diabetes Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital at 304.691.1660.