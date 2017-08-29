Bushel & Peck Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Raise Money for Startup Costs

A part of the newly renovated Charles Washington Hall will be home to a natural foods grocery store set for its grand opening on October 7. As an avenue to secure additional funding for Bushel & Peck’s opening costs, a Kickstarter campaign has launched soliciting the community’s support.

With hopes of raising $30,000, the monies will fund the hiring of a full-time employee for six months, as well as the stocking of the shelves, and purchase miscellaneous items such as shopping baskets and a checkout counter. The campaign must reach $30,000, or the funding will not be secured. Those interested in backing the campaign have until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 to make their contribution.

Kickstarter refers to this concept as “all-or-nothing,” which is a core component of its model. The reasoning behind this idea is to create less risk for those that donate, as well as create a sense of urgency to contribute.

Those that choose to back the project can pledge without receiving a reward, or they can decide to back the project and receive gifts of appreciation. These gifts of appreciation could include social media mentions, recognition on the Bushel and Peck website, a branded license plate and T-shirt, as well as other incentives based on donation amount.

“There have been many hands and hearts involved in this project. We are ready to create a space where our community members can come together to shop local and support each other. This Kickstarter campaign is how we’ll cross the finish line to make that dream come true,” said Kiya Tabb, project manager for Bushel & Peck.

The project is championed by the City of Charles Town and the Jefferson G.A.P Coalition. To learn more about this project or to donate to the effort, please visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/913529504/help-us-bring-fresh-local-food-to-charles-town.