Bricker’s Public Finance Practice Adds Two Partners

Bricker & Eckler’s Public Finance team, known for developing innovative financing structures on behalf of public sector clients, recently announced the addition of one attorney and the promotion of another. Katie E. Johnson, who began her legal career with Bricker, has returned to the firm as a partner. Additionally, Robert F. McCarthy has been elected a partner.

“As one of the largest public law firms in Ohio, our attorneys have a solid reputation within the public sector. Adding two new partners to our public finance group demonstrates the strength of this practice and Bricker’s commitment to Ohio’s public entities,” said Public Sector Industry Group Leader Chris McCloskey. “Both Rob and Katie have tremendous experience, and they are each known for the exceptional relationships they build with their clients.”

Transitioning her practice from Squire Patton Boggs, Johnson represents public sector clients in both routine and complex financings. She has been involved with a variety of public-private partnerships and has extensively represented K-12 school districts across Ohio. Prior to beginning her legal career, Johnson was a mathematics teacher. She then joined Bricker & Eckler as a summer clerk and served as an associate with the firm from 2011–2014.

McCarthy serves as bond counsel in financings involving economic development projects, institutions of higher education, local governments, school districts and the State of Ohio. He also works with both public and private clients to establish and manage economic development incentives and special purpose districts, including joint economic development districts, new community authorities and tax increment financing projects. McCarthy is a graduate of the 2015 “Tunnell Leadership Program” and a member of the firm’s Recruiting Committee. Previously, he served as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Ohio and as a law clerk to Justice Yvette McGee Brown on the Supreme Court of Ohio.