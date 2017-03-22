Boys & Girls Club 2017 Stefanie Pierson Champion for Youth Dinner

Everyday in the Eastern Panhandle there are individuals making a difference in the life of a child. On Thursday, May 4, the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle will honor one individual who has touched the community and the lives of many local children.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle’s 2017 Stefani Pierson Champion for Youth Honoree is Rebecca “Becky” Linton, a Berkeley County native and regional president of the Blue Ridge Region of City National Bank.

Linton was selected as the 2017 Champion for Youth Dinner honoree because of her involvement with the Cash for Kids program. This program, founded and chaired by Linton, was implemented in 2005 to assure that less fortunate children in the community have a Christmas holiday.

Cash for Kids is a partnership between the United Way of the Eastern Panhandle, City National Bank, Department of Health and Human Resources in Berkeley/Jefferson/Morgan counties, and WV Radio. The program, which is supported entirely by donations and local volunteers, helped over 400 children during the holiday season in 2016.

On May 4 at 6:30 pm at the Holiday Inn in Martinsburg, the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle will honor Linton for her tireless efforts to enlighten the lives of children in the Eastern Panhandle. The program will include presentations by several of Linton’s colleagues and friends.

Dinner sponsorships are available for $250, $500, $750, $1000 and $2500. Individual tickets may also be purchased for $50 per person. For more information on sponsorships or tickets, contact Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle Director Stacie Rohn at 304.263.1832 or email at director@bgcepwv.org.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle is committed to serving the youth of the Eastern Panhandle. Its mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.