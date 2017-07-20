Boy Scouts Bringing Community Service to Concord University

The bleachers at Concord University’s Callaghan Stadium are getting a facelift thanks to the efforts of a group of Boy Scouts.

The Scouts volunteering to paint the home side bleachers at the Mountain Lions’ athletic facility are participating in the 2017 Arrow to the Summit Community Service Initiative in conjunction with the National Scout Jamboree being held July 19-28 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve located in Glen Jean, W.Va. The projects have been identified and coordinated by the Citizens Conservation Corps.

Approximately 40 Scouts will be on Concord’s Athens campus July 20 and 21 and July 24-26 to complete the beautification project.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is making our facilities look the best they can possibly look,” Kevin Garrett, Concord athletic director, said. “This will go a long way in helping us meet this goal.”

Garrett said painting the bleachers at Callaghan Stadium is “quite the undertaking” and he and the University are very appreciative for the work being done by the Boy Scouts.