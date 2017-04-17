Bowles Rice Recognized as 2017 LMA Your Honor Award Winner

Bowles Rice has received another accolade for its magazine Views & Visions, this time with an international award from the Legal Marketing Association. The firm was recognized with a Your Honor Award in the category of firm-wide written or oral communications at LMA’s annual conference March 27-29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Each issue of Views & Visions is focused on a particular topic and presents articles by more than a dozen guest authors including leaders in government, industry, commerce, higher education and economic development in West Virginia and the surrounding region. Recent issues have covered topics ranging from banking and finance to the challenges and opportunities facing the next generation of leaders. Current and past magazines can be viewed on the firm’s website at bowlesrice.com.

The stringent criteria behind the Your Honor Awards program recognizes projects and programs that provide innovation and return on marketing dollar investment. It is the longest-running annual international award program recognizing excellence in legal marketing. The majority of the 2017 winners are Global 100 law firms.

“Bowles Rice launched Views & Visions more than 25 years ago as a newsletter for clients and friends of our firm,” said Tom Heywood, the firm’s Managing Partner. “It has evolved into an award winning, full color magazine distributed to thousands of thought leaders across the region. We are deeply honored that the Legal Marketing Association has recognized Bowles Rice and Views & Visions with this very prestigious award.”