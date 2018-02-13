Bowles Rice Names Kayla Cook as Diversity Pathfinder

Kayla Cook, an attorney in the firm’s Morgantown office, has been selected to be a member of the 2018 class of Pathfinders, a program designed by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) to train early-career attorneys in critical career development strategies, including leadership and the building of professional networks.

“This is a great honor for Kayla,” said Tom Heywood, Managing Partner of Bowles Rice. “Kayla’s selection into this program is evidence of her leadership potential, not only at Bowles Rice, but in the legal profession as well.”

According to LCLD President Robert J. Grey, Jr., the Pathfinder Program offers participants “intensive in-person training, online experiential learnings and opportunities to network with peers and esteemed LCLD Fellows in small group gatherings.”

“We believe it’s a program that can help catapult a person’s career forward,” said Grey.

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 285 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a truly diverse legal profession.