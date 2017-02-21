Bowles Rice Named West Virginia Firm of the Year by Benchmark Litigation

Benchmark Litigation named Bowles Rice its “West Virginia Firm of the Year” during its 2017 U.S. awards ceremony at the Essex House Hotel in New York City on February 16.

Representatives from nearly 100 private practice firms were on-hand, including Bowles Rice attorneys Gerard R. Stowers and Jill E. Hall, who accepted the award on Bowles Rice’s behalf.

“We are honored to be the recipient of this distinction from Benchmark Litigation, which recognizes our litigators as among the very best in West Virginia,” said Tom Heywood, Bowles Rice Managing Partner. “More than 50 of our lawyers litigate in state and federal courts and administrative forums across our region. They have certainly earned this recognition through their outstanding advocacy for our clients, day in and day out.”

Benchmark publishes a definitive guide to America’s leading litigation firms and attorneys, the only publication to focus exclusively on the litigation practice in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the 2017 guide, Bowles Rice received the organization’s highest recognition, being listed as a “Highly Recommended” law firm in West Virginia. Benchmark also recognizes individual attorneys in each state, based on six months of intensive peer and client review, as well as case review. In the 2017 Benchmark rankings, three Bowles Rice lawyers are listed. Gerard Stowers is named a “Local Litigation Star,” J. Mark Adkins is named a “Future Star” and Jill Hall is recognized as a “Top Litigator Under 40.”