Boone Memorial Hospital to Hold Annual Winter Blood Drive

Boone Memorial Hospital, in partnership with the American Red Cross will hold its annual Winter Blood Drive on Friday, January 5th. Boone Memorial hosts between 2-3 blood drivers per year.

“We understand the importance of blood donation and the lack thereof currently. We want to help meet that demand,” said hospital CEO Virgil Underwood.

The drive will take place in the private dining room at BMH, which is located on the first floor of the new facility (across from the gift shop) from 12pm – 5pm.

Pre-registration is preferred as space is limited. To register visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter Madison, WV zip code, 25130.

Boone Memorial Hospital and the American Red Cross would like to thank the community and hospital staff for their continued support of the annual drives. The most recent drive held at BMH in August doubled its goal.

“We were very pleased to see staff and community so willing to give. Blood donation helps millions of patients and we hope we can continue to be a small part of such a life saving initiative,” said Marketing and Public Relations Director, Karlie Belle Price.

For more information, call Karlie at 304-369-1230 Ext. 5506 or email kprice@bmh.org.