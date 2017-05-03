Bloomery Plantation Distillery Releases New Liqueur

Bloomery Plantation Distillery, known for SweetShine®, its line of moonshine-based cocktail liqueurs, released the first boldly inventive flavor in its new line of premium liqueurs that are designed specifically for mixologists who are looking for the ultimate enhancer for their drinks. This new, herbaceous flavor, different in proof and profile from the Distillery’s SweetShines® yet identical in quality and attention to the craft, is called Cré™ (Irish Gaelic for “earth”) and is sure to make all other liqueurs “green with envy.”

Cré™ is the first all-natural green liqueur made in the United States, and one of only three in the world. This spectacular liqueur is made from a bountiful collection of botanical ingredients sourced by the Distillery’s “master macerators” with a focus, as always, on locally grown ingredients whenever possible, including ingredients grown right on the Distillery’s 12-acre farm in West Virginia. These fresh ingredients are combined with crisp, cool water and, of course, some very high-proof moonshine. Cré’s™ complex and intriguing flavor, at once earthy and bright, is complemented by its deep verdant hue; a brilliant green that simply sparkles in the glass.

“We’ve had a lot of requests from bartenders to come up with an all-natural, unique liqueur that could make a statement in a cocktail, and we listened.” Linda Losey, co-founder of Bloomery stated. “After sitting down with our first rate Research and Drinking team, we created Mother Nature in a bottle—a beautiful green, botanical liqueur—at a high proof. There’s nothing else quite like it on the market. We are excited to offer it as part of our core line-up for mixologists and look forward to seeing the creative libations that this group of innovative professionals will come up with for cocktail menus. Mixologists and consumers alike are seeking authentic, all natural flavors and they can really taste and see the difference that Cré makes in a cocktail.”

The inspiration for Cré™ comes from the Irish roots of both the Distillery’s owners and the Appalachian Mountains that are home to Bloomery Plantation Distillery. The deep, rich, earthy flavor of Cré™ evokes the land that brings forth the ingredients that give Cré™ its distinctive, unique flavor and outstanding emerald color.

Cré™ was released in time for Earth Day 2017 to all of the markets where Bloomery Plantation Distillery’s SweetShines® are distributed: WV, VA, DC, MD, PA, TN, MA, NY, and RI. It is also available from the Distillery’s retail partner for shipment to forty-two states. Cré™ has an ABV of 42% (84 proof) and comes in a 750ml bottle.

For more information about Cré™, SweetShine®, and Bloomery Plantation Distillery, visit www.bloomerysweetshine.com. Bloomery is social, too – check out Bloomery’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest!