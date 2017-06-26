BlaineTurner Advertising Employees Receive Google Certification

BlaineTurner Advertising (BTA), a full-service marketing and public relations agency, recognizes employees, Ashley Willard, Media Coordinator, and Clarence Pearson, Web Project Manager, for receiving Google Analytics and Google Mobile Sites certification.

Willard passed the Google Analytics Individual Qualification exam, which is a 70-question assessment including concepts such as planning and principles, implementation and data collection, configuration and administration, conversion and attribution, as well as reports, metrics and dimensions. She now holds the tools to access available content necessary for strategic business growth.

Pearson passed the Google Mobile Sites exam, that Google launched in April 2017, which covers 65 questions on basic, technical and advanced concepts, including best practices for creating, managing, measuring and optimizing mobile sites. He now holds the certification of Google Mobile Sites Certified Developer that demonstrates the ability to build and optimize high-quality sites.

“The BTA team participates in professional development through online training and certification,” said Ginna Royce, President and Creative Director. “Our website team receiving these certifications allow us to introduce new marketing and reporting features to our clients, as well as additional mobile website creation tools.”

It is with great pleasure that BTA recognizes these employees on their achievements. To learn more about the BTA team and their skills, please visit www.blaineturner.com. BTA specializes in strategic communications and brand advertising for clients’ online, print, tradeshow, marketing, promotion and broadcast needs. BTA has a diverse group of clients with expertise in healthcare, tourism, heavy industry and non-profit sectors.