Bishop Michael Bransfield to Dedicate Catholic Charities Office in Princeton

A dedication and blessing ceremony for Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) newly renovated building on the campus of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Princeton, W.Va., will be on Wednesday, October 4 at 11 a.m. The building at 203 South Seventh Street in Princeton will be the main office for CCWVa’s Southern Region.

The new location was renovated by a generous donor for the primary use of CCWVa and is a short move from their previous location at 602 Ritchie Street. Officiating the ceremony will be Most Rev. Michael J. Bransfield, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Guests include donors, local clergy, CCWVa staff, governing board members and local advisory council members.

