BIC to Host 3rd Annual Pre-Legislative Conferenc

The West Virginia Business & Industry Council (BIC) is hosting its third annual pre-legislative conference next month to help legislators learn more about the state’s various industry sectors. “Building on Success” will be January 9, 2017, at the Charleston Town Center Marriott.

“BIC started holding this conference after the tidal wave elections of 2014 brought in a large number of brand new legislators. We thought it would be helpful to have BIC’s diverse membership offer a briefing on the many industries that make up West Virginia’s economy,” said BIC Chairman Chris Hamilton.

BIC’s membership includes trade associations and businesses from 26 separate industry classifications that represent some 400,000 workers in West Virginia. “We are proud to bring our third annual event to the newest class of state lawmakers,” Hamilton said. “In 2017, we will see 35 brand new legislators take office. Add in the returning legislators and staffers, and we hope to give that entire audience a reliable economic and jobs forecast directly from those who represent industries operating in West Virginia.”

The agenda for Building on Success will feature remarks by legislative leaders, statewide economic experts plus representatives from energy, health care, business, agriculture and other business sectors. Governor-elect Jim Justice also will be invited to speak. Registration is now open by visiting the BIC home page at www.wvbic.org. The cost to attend is $50 per person, which includes lunch and a closing reception. Sponsorships are available. Please contact Chris Hamilton at (304) 549-8231 or Juliet A. Terry at (304) 552-1567 for more information on sponsoring the conference. The West Virginia Business & Industry Council’s goal is to enhance the business climate in West Virginia, and its members have been working to that end for more than three decades.