Better Business Connections Lunch and Learn

The Charleston Area Allliance will host a Lunch & Learn at noon Monday, Oct. 23 on better business communication, presented by Jens Kiel, CEO and founder of Made in Germany.

“We communicate our business every day, and it reflects our work ethics, our capabilities, and our motivations,” said Kiel. “But the tools of our trade do not come with a manual. Wouldn’t it be great to know the standards and best practices to make better connections?”

The workshop helps executives, office managers and sales personnel write better emails, communicate expectations, know when to pick up your phone and how to avoid being ‘that guy’ in meetings. The workshop is an introduction to small business corporate communications.

Made in Germany is a marketing and creative strategy firm. Housed in the Charleston Area Alliance Small Business Incubator, the company helps professional, technical and scientific service companies communicate more effectively. Kiel was named the 2016 West Virginia Small Business Champion of the Year by the Small Business Administration.

Register for the Lunch & Learn at charlestonareaalliance.org. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $20 for future Alliance members and includes a boxed lunch.