Best Lawyers Recognizes 31 Dinsmore West Virginia Attorneys

Dinsmore & Shohl is pleased to announce that 31 of its attorneys from West Virginia were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Additionally, five West Virginia attorneys received “Best Lawyers® 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” designations. In each city, one lawyer from each practice area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.” The attorneys received the honor based on reviews by earning a high level of respect among their peers for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

West Virginia’s Best Lawyers® 2018 “Lawyers of the Year”:

Charleston

Anna M. Dailey (Employment Law – Management)

Thomas H. Gilpin (Mergers and Acquisitions Law)

Janet Smith Holbrook (Litigation – Bankruptcy)

Henry Jernigan, Jr. (Energy Law)

Christopher J. Plybon (Real Estate Law)

Dinsmore attorneys selected for this year’s Best Lawyers® guide include:

Charleston, WV

Allison S. Bungard (Employment Law – Management)

Mark A. Carter (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management)

Anna M. Dailey (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment; Mining Law; Natural Resources Law)

Monika L. Jaensson (Copyright Law; Patent Law; Trademark Law

Henry Jernigan, Jr. (Antitrust Law; Arbitration; Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Energy Law; Litigation – Antitrust; Mediation; Mining Law; Natural Resources Law; Product Liability; Litigation – Defendants)

Donna C. Kelly (Mining Law)

Brian J. Moore (Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)

Kevin A. Nelson (Employment Law – Management; Insurance Law; Litigation – Insurance; Litigation – Labor and Employment; Privacy and Data Security Law; Technology Law)

Ashley C. Pack (Litigation – Labor and Employment)

William E. Robinson (Employment Law – Management)

Forrest H. Roles (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment; Mining Law; Natural Resources Law)

Huntington, WV

J. David Bolen (Railroad Law)

Richard J. Bolen (Natural Resources Law; Oil and Gas Law)

Edward Cunningham II (Commercial Litigation; Tax Law)

Daniel A. Earl (Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law)

Thomas H. Gilpin (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law)

Janet Smith Holbrook (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Litigation – Bankruptcy)

Angela W. Konrad (Railroad Law)

Daniel J. Konrad (Banking and Finance Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Banking and Finance; Mergers and Acquisitions Law)

Luke Andrew Lafferre (Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Railroad Law)

John H. Mahaney (Commercial Litigation; Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Construction; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Railroad Law)

Thomas J. Murray (Banking and Finance Law; Corporate Law; Financial Services Regulation Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Securities / Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation)

Christopher J. Plybon (Mining Law; Project Finance Law; Real Estate Law)

Scott K. Sheets (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)

Alexander C. Ward (Railroad Law)

Andrew S. Zettle (Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law; Energy Law; Litigation – Environmental)

Lewisburg, WV

Jason S. Long (Education Law)

Morgantown, WV

Robert Huston Beatty, Jr. (Mining Law)

Jill Cranston Rice (Government Relations Practice)

Thomas Rubenstein (Energy Law; Mining Law; Natural Resources Law)

Wheeling, WV

Denise D. Pentino (Commercial Litigation)

In total, 191 attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® firm-wide and 26 attorneys were named “Lawyer of the Year.”