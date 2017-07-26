BB&T Provides $20K for Student Scholarships

The Marshall University Foundation Inc. has received a $20,000 gift from the BB&T West Virginia Foundation Inc. to support student scholarships. The check presentation ceremony took place July 19 at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

Phyllis Arnold of the BB&T West Virginia Foundation presented the check to Dr. Ron Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation Inc., and Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall University.

Gilbert said the support provided by the BB&T West Virginia Foundation is integral to students’ success.

“Through this generous gift, we are better able to prepare our graduates to be the leaders of West Virginia and beyond,” Gilbert said. “We want to thank BB&T for their continued support and look forward to future collaborations that benefit the sons and daughters of Marshall.”

Established in 2015, BB&T gave the inaugural $20,000 gift to create the Marshall University Foundation Grant for West Virginia students as part of the university’s scholarship initiative. The scholarship benefits full- or part-time students who are residents of West Virginia and have need as determined by the Office of Student Financial Assistance, according to Area.

He added, “Higher education is of great importance to the BB&T West Virginia Foundation. This is proven through their continued scholarship support for Marshall University students. We have already observed the impact this award has on deserving West Virginia students and look forward to witnessing the difference it makes for countless others.”

Arnold said higher education has always been a priority for BB&T.

“We have seen bright students unable to achieve their dreams of higher education due to their financial situation. At the BB&T West Virginia Foundation, we strive to provide need-based scholarships to educate deserving students,” she said. “Equipping tomorrow’s adults with knowledge provides transformational opportunities, personally and professionally.”