Barnes Agency Honored with 11 National Telly Awards

Barnes Agency, a Huntington, W.Va. based full-service advertising, marketing and public relations firm, received 11 national Telly Awards in the 38th Annual Telly Awards competition. With over 12,000 entries from all 50 states in the U.S. and five continents, the Telly Awards honor the very best of film, video and commercials.

Among Barnes Agency’s awards, work produced for Cabell Huntington Hospital received six Bronze Awards in the competition for (local market) commercials – more than were awarded any other hospital in the nation. In addition, Barnes Agency received two Silver Awards for work produced for the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, two Bronze Awards for South Texas Health System and one Bronze Award for West Virginia State University.

“I am extremely proud of how our agency continues to produce national-quality, award- winning work year after year for the clients we serve,” said Jeffrey M. Barnes, president and CEO of Barnes Agency. “While we are most pleased with the growth and brand recognition that those we represent are achieving, it is without question the creative freedom that our clients provide us that allows for recognition such as this.”

Award-winning commercials produced for Cabell Huntington Hospital included three Bronze Tellys for their “Moving Neuroscience in the Right Direction” campaign, two Bronze Tellys for their “Cancer Doesn’t Have Me” campaign and one Bronze Telly for the “ER Pediatrics” commercial from their emergency services campaign.

The agency’s two Silver Telly Awards from the competition were associated with a long-format video produced for the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 125th anniversary celebration. The video, which focused on the Chamber’s 125 years of service to business and industry in Huntington and surrounding communities, was awarded in the non-profit and cinematic categories of the competition.

“This video not only provides a historical marker for our Chamber’s success and longevity, but also showcases the level of talent in video production that we have here in our region,” said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It tells our story by incorporating the past, present and future of our organization and was showcased during our Annual Dinner. We appreciate the good work of Barnes Agency as well as their continued support as an active member of our Chamber.”

A commercial set produced for West Virginia State University was awarded a Bronze Telly in association with their “You’re Going to Love State” campaign.

“The awarding of this year’s bronze Telly during the 38th Annual Telly Awards marks the second consecutive year West Virginia State University’s television commercial has been recognized nationally,” said WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins. “This recognition spotlights the hard work, dedication and quality Barnes Agency places in their product and their understanding of the businesses they represent. It is especially significant to West Virginia State University as Jeff Barnes, President and CEO of Barnes Agency, is an alumni of the University.”

Work performed for South Texas Health Systems’ Valley Care Physician Group received two Bronze Tellys for commercials spotlighting bariatric and spine surgery.

“We are extremely proud to be associated with Barnes Agency in achieving national recognition for the quality of our work,” states Christopher Sizemore, regional director and central system administrator for South Texas Health Systems’ Valley Care Physician Group Practice. “These awards speak to the culture of excellence in which we strive every day to care for our patients. We are pleased to partner with Barnes Agency as they share the same goal of excellence and quality in all they do.”

Telly Award entries do not compete against each other, but are judged against a high standard of merit. To find out more about the Telly Awards, please visit www.tellyawards.com.