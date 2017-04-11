Bark for Life: Man’s Best Friend Supports American Cancer Society

Dog lovers will bring out their furry friends on April 30th from 1-4 pm. at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park in Morgantown, West Virginia to honor cancer survivors, pay tribute to loved ones lost and remember those who are still fighting. The American Cancer Society’s Bark For Life event is a one mile noncompetitive walk for dogs and their owners to raise funds and awareness to create a world with less cancer and more birthdays.

WHO: Dogs large and small, dog owners, volunteers, families, individuals, teams, and the American Cancer Society. People who are not dog owners may also register to attend and participate, as well. This event truly is open to all.

WHAT: The American Cancer Society’s Bark For Life is a noncompetitive walk for dogs and their owners to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Even though walking might be your canine’s favorite thing to do, Bark For Life participants will also enjoy contests, games and demonstrations, as well.

WHERE: Hazel Ruby McQuain Park, Morgantown, WV

*Registration, activities, and vendors located near the Amphitheatre

WHEN: Sunday, April 30, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.)

HOW: For more information about Bark For Life in our community, visit relayforlife.org/barkmonwv or call 304.296.8155.