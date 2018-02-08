Bailey & Glasser Announces Firm Leadership Roles

Bailey & Glasser LLP, a 60-lawyer national law firm headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, has announced several firm leadership roles.

• Co-founder Brian A. Glasser was elected Chief Executive Officer. He is based in the firm’s growing Washington, D.C. office, and concentrates his practice on high stakes commercial litigation and corporate transactions. Brian also leads the firm’s corporate and commercial practice area, which handles high stakes business litigation, civil defense, and bankruptcy.

• Co-founder Benjamin L. Bailey, of the firm’s Charleston office, is the firm’s Chairman. Ben practices in commercial litigation, products liability and white collar criminal defense, and recently served leadership roles in two of the largest consolidated federal cases ever – the Volkswagen “Clean Diesel” and Toyota Unintended Acceleration litigations.

• John W. Barrett was named President of the firm. John focuses his practice on class action litigation, and heads the firm’s contingent practice, which litigates consumer, product liability, investor, and employment class and mass actions across the country.