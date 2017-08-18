Babst Calland Attorneys Named Lawyers of the Year 2018 by Best Lawyers
August 18, 2017|
Law firm Babst Calland is pleased to announce that five attorneys were selected as 2018 Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” in the Pittsburgh, Pa. and Charleston, W. Va. areas. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the
“Lawyer of the Year,” making this accolade particularly significant.
The attorneys named to the 2018 Best Lawyers “Lawyer of the Year” in Pittsburgh include:
Kevin J. Garber, Best Lawyers 2018 Environmental Law “Lawyer of the Year”
Blaine A. Lucas, Best Lawyers 2018 Land Use and Zoning Law “Lawyer of the Year”
Joseph K. Reinhart, Best Lawyers 2018 Energy Law “Lawyer of the Year”
John A. McCreary Jr., Best Lawyers 2018 Labor Law – Management “Lawyer of the Year”
Timothy M. Miller was named the Best Lawyers 2018 Litigation – Environmental “Lawyer of the Year” in Charleston, W.Va.
In addition, 26 attorneys were recognized in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, the most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, in the following practice areas:
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law: Norman E. Gilkey
- Bet-the-Company Litigation: Mark D. Shepard, Timothy M. Miller
- Commercial Litigation: Steven F. Baicker-McKee, Mark D. Shepard, Steven B. Silverman, Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power, Robert M. Stonestreet
- Construction Law: Kurt F. Fernsler, D. Matthew Jameson III, Richard J. Lolli
- Corporate Law: Frank J. Clements, Bruce F. Rudoy, Laura Stone
- Employment Law – Management: Richard J. Antonelli
- Energy Law: Kevin J. Garber, Steven M. Green, Blaine A. Lucas, Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart
- Environmental Law: Chester R. Babst III, Steven F. Baicker-McKee, Donald C. Bluedorn II, Dean A. Calland, Kevin J. Garber, Lindsay P. Howard, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart, Robert M. Stonestreet, Michael H. Winek
- Information Technology Law: Steven B. Silverman
- Labor Law – Management: Richard J. Antonelli, John A. McCreary, Jr.
- Land Use and Zoning Law: Blaine A. Lucas
- Litigation – Bankruptcy: Norman E. Gilkey
- Litigation – Construction: Kurt F. Fernsler, D. Matthew Jameson III
- Litigation – Environmental: Chester R. Babst III, Steven F. Baicker-McKee, Donald C. Bluedorn II, Kevin J. Garber, Lindsay P. Howard, Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart, Mark D. Shepard
- Litigation – ERISA: Mychal S. Schulz
- Litigation – Labor and Employment: Richard J. Antonelli
- Litigation – Land Use and Zoning: Blaine A. Lucas, Christopher B. Power
- Litigation – Municipal: Christopher B. Power
- Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy): Christopher B. Power
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law: Bruce F. Rudoy
- Mining Law: Christopher B. Power
- Municipal Law: Blaine A. Lucas
Natural Resources Law: Kevin K. Douglass, Kevin J. Garber, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart
- Oil and Gas Law: Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power
- Water Law: Donald C. Bluedorn II, Kevin J. Garber
Best Lawyers undergoes an authentication process, and inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America is based solely on peer review. The list has published for more than three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 65 countries.
