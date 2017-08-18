Babst Calland Attorneys Named Lawyers of the Year 2018 by Best Lawyers

Law firm Babst Calland is pleased to announce that five attorneys were selected as 2018 Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” in the Pittsburgh, Pa. and Charleston, W. Va. areas. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the

“Lawyer of the Year,” making this accolade particularly significant.

The attorneys named to the 2018 Best Lawyers “Lawyer of the Year” in Pittsburgh include:

Kevin J. Garber, Best Lawyers 2018 Environmental Law “Lawyer of the Year”

Blaine A. Lucas, Best Lawyers 2018 Land Use and Zoning Law “Lawyer of the Year”

Joseph K. Reinhart, Best Lawyers 2018 Energy Law “Lawyer of the Year”

John A. McCreary Jr., Best Lawyers 2018 Labor Law – Management “Lawyer of the Year”

Timothy M. Miller was named the Best Lawyers 2018 Litigation – Environmental “Lawyer of the Year” in Charleston, W.Va.

In addition, 26 attorneys were recognized in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, the most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, in the following practice areas:

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law: Norman E. Gilkey

Norman E. Gilkey Bet-the-Company Litigation: Mark D. Shepard, Timothy M. Miller

Mark D. Shepard, Timothy M. Miller Commercial Litigation: Steven F. Baicker-McKee, Mark D. Shepard, Steven B. Silverman, Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power, Robert M. Stonestreet

Steven F. Baicker-McKee, Mark D. Shepard, Steven B. Silverman, Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power, Robert M. Stonestreet Construction Law: Kurt F. Fernsler, D. Matthew Jameson III, Richard J. Lolli

Kurt F. Fernsler, D. Matthew Jameson III, Richard J. Lolli Corporate Law: Frank J. Clements, Bruce F. Rudoy, Laura Stone

Frank J. Clements, Bruce F. Rudoy, Laura Stone Employment Law – Management: Richard J. Antonelli

Richard J. Antonelli Energy Law: Kevin J. Garber, Steven M. Green, Blaine A. Lucas, Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart

Kevin J. Garber, Steven M. Green, Blaine A. Lucas, Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart Environmental Law: Chester R. Babst III, Steven F. Baicker-McKee, Donald C. Bluedorn II, Dean A. Calland, Kevin J. Garber, Lindsay P. Howard, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart, Robert M. Stonestreet, Michael H. Winek

Chester R. Babst III, Steven F. Baicker-McKee, Donald C. Bluedorn II, Dean A. Calland, Kevin J. Garber, Lindsay P. Howard, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart, Robert M. Stonestreet, Michael H. Winek Information Technology Law: Steven B. Silverman

Steven B. Silverman Labor Law – Management: Richard J. Antonelli, John A. McCreary, Jr.

Richard J. Antonelli, John A. McCreary, Jr. Land Use and Zoning Law: Blaine A. Lucas

Blaine A. Lucas Litigation – Bankruptcy: Norman E. Gilkey

Norman E. Gilkey Litigation – Construction: Kurt F. Fernsler, D. Matthew Jameson III

Kurt F. Fernsler, D. Matthew Jameson III Litigation – Environmental: Chester R. Babst III, Steven F. Baicker-McKee, Donald C. Bluedorn II, Kevin J. Garber, Lindsay P. Howard, Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart, Mark D. Shepard

Chester R. Babst III, Steven F. Baicker-McKee, Donald C. Bluedorn II, Kevin J. Garber, Lindsay P. Howard, Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart, Mark D. Shepard Litigation – ERISA: Mychal S. Schulz

Mychal S. Schulz Litigation – Labor and Employment: Richard J. Antonelli

Richard J. Antonelli Litigation – Land Use and Zoning: Blaine A. Lucas, Christopher B. Power

Blaine A. Lucas, Christopher B. Power Litigation – Municipal: Christopher B. Power

Christopher B. Power Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy): Christopher B. Power

Christopher B. Power Mergers and Acquisitions Law: Bruce F. Rudoy

Bruce F. Rudoy Mining Law: Christopher B. Power

Christopher B. Power Municipal Law: Blaine A. Lucas Natural Resources Law: Kevin K. Douglass, Kevin J. Garber, Christopher B. Power, Joseph K. Reinhart

Blaine A. Lucas Oil and Gas Law: Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power

Timothy M. Miller, Christopher B. Power Water Law: Donald C. Bluedorn II, Kevin J. Garber

Best Lawyers undergoes an authentication process, and inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America is based solely on peer review. The list has published for more than three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 65 countries.