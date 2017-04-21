Attorney Ryan Weld Joins Spilman’s Wheeling Office

Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that attorney Ryan W. Weld has joined the law firm’s Wheeling office.

“Ryan represents exactly the kind of legal professional we seek out for our team—bright, motivated, and community-minded,” said Sharon L. Potter, Member in Charge of Spilman’s Wheeling office. “He also brings additional focus to veterans’ affairs and law enforcement, both of which we strongly support.”

Michael J. Basile, the firm’s Managing Member, added, “The Spilman growth model is based on adding outstanding talent—one by one—with each addition improving the team as a whole. Ryan is an outstanding example of such.”

Weld’s legal practice focuses on general litigation, corporate and business law, and estate planning.

In addition to his legal practice, Weld serves in the West Virginia State Senate, representing the First Senatorial District. In the Senate, he serves as Vice Chair of both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Workforce Committee. He also serves as Chair of the Senate Military Committee.

Since 2005, Weld has served as a Captain in the United States Air Force Reserves. His current duty assignment is to the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C., with previous duty assignments in Germany and Afghanistan.

Weld earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Fairmont State University and his law degree from Duquesne University School of Law.