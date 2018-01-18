Assaley Appointed Executive Medical Director of Perioperative Services at Cabell Huntington Hospital

Joseph P. Assaley, MD, FACOG, obstetrician and gynecologist at Cabell Huntington Hospital’s (CHH) Huntington Women’s Health has been appointed Executive Medical Director of Perioperative Services at CHH.

In this role, Dr. Assaley will oversee the development of the overall leadership structure, business plan, quality and plans for growth for surgical services which includes Anesthesia, Endoscopy, the CHH Surgery Center, PAT, Pre-Operative Services, Operating Room, PACU, and Central Sterile Processing.

Dr. Assaley received his medical degree from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Chicago Lying-In Hospital in Chicago, IL. He is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He joined the Medical and Dental Staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital in 1992 and also holds a master’s degree in Community Health Education from West Virginia University.

“We are excited that Dr. Assaley has agreed to provide his knowledge and talents in this role,” said Kevin Fowler, president and CEO of Cabell Huntington Hospital. “His expertise and leadership will continue the excellent care and service in Perioperative Services.”