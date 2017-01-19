Arts Business Think Tank for Creative Small Business in West Virginia

On February 11, the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts will host the Arts Business Think Tank, a convening for West Virginian artists and arts leaders, in Flatwoods, WV. Attendees will take part in a series of discussions to address challenges to growth for small creative enterprise in the state.

“This isn’t another meeting just for meeting’s sake,” says Alissa Novoselick, executive director of the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts. “Artists will have the opportunity to connect with others in their field, gain new skills, and take part in discussions to build actionable plans to improve their businesses and communities.”

The day will begin with a keynote address by Ron Hinkle, master artist and vice president of operations at Blenko Glass Company, followed by panel discussions focused on business fundamentals and online marketing, topics selected by artists who were invited to vote on the subjects they would most like to learn about at the event.

Afternoon activities include presentations by leaders of thriving creative communities in the state, followed by a facilitated discussion, “What’s Next for West Virginia Artists?” led by Natalie Roper, executive director of Generation West Virginia, and Kent Spellman, former executive director of the West Virginia Community Development Hub, and presented in partnership with the West Virginia Center for Civic Life.

Registration and details may be found at www.tamarackfoundation.org/thinktank.