Apply Today for the WVARNG’s 2017 Minuteman Scholarship

The West Virginia Army National Guard (WVARNG) is looking for qualified individuals who want to become officers. “Applicants have until March 13, 2017 to apply,” says SFC Sean Sullivan. “Only six will be selected to receive the Minuteman Scholarship. If selected, they will receive up to $150,000 over a four year period toward their college education.”

What is the Minuteman Scholarship?

There are two-, three- and four-year scholarships available. Those selected for the Minuteman Scholarship will receive the following:

Up to 100% paid college tuition

Promise Scholarship participants will receive this money to be used for other college expenses

Room and board capped at $10,000 per year

An ROTC monthly stipend ranging from $300 for freshmen, $350 for sophomores, $400 for juniors and $500 for seniors

An annual book stipend of $600 per semester, not to exceed $1,200 annually

Monthly E5/Cadet drill pay through the Army ROTC Simultaneous Membership Program starting at $210 per month for two days of drill

How do I know if I am eligible?

In order to be an eligible applicant you must:

Be a US Citizen

Able to complete initial entry physical exam

Eligible to enlist in the WVARNG

Complete an SF86 to obtain a secret security clearance

Pass the Army Physical Fitness Test

Comply with AR 600-9 height/weight standards

Pass The Adjutant General’s interview

Pass the Professor of Military Science interview

Provide proof of acceptance into participating university & ROTC program

Provide proof of academic major

Have minimum scores of 19 on the ACT or 920 on the SAT

How do I apply?

For more information or to apply, contact SFC Sean Sullivan at his office at (304) 561-6340, on his cellphone at (304) 807-3026 or by email at sean.r.sullivan26.mil@mail.mil.

Applications are reviewed by a local selection board where the top six applicants will be awarded the scholarship. “This scholarship provides the funding for the chosen participants to get their degree at little or no personal cost, gives them spending money and gives them a commission as a military officer in the West Virginia Army National Guard,” Sullivan says.

All members of the West Virginia Army National Guard are also eligible for low-cost health, dental and life insurance. Additionally, after completing 20 years of service, they will have good retirement benefits. “The applicants we’re looking for are the future leaders for our organization,” says Sullivan. “This scholarship allows them to receive their degree in exchange for their service.”