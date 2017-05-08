Appalachian Heritage Cook-Off

The Fort New Salem Foundation will host an Appalachian Heritage Cook-Off on May 13, 2017 at Fort New Salem from noon to 5 PM. This is the seventh annual cook off and is the feature event for May at Fort New Salem. Multiple cooking teams will compete for a first prize award. The teams will prepare food on the hearth or open cooking venues.

The cooking teams may choose to cook two or more of the following, appetizer, salad, dessert, entrée or side dish. The dish should reinterpret or adapt a traditional recipe. The main ingredient must be regionally available from a list of food items. Dishes will be evaluated and the top prize awarded by judges, however, the public will also have the opportunity to vote for the recipient of the People’s Choice Award. A beverage sampling station will also be part of the event.

Fort New Salem is conveniently located minutes off of US Rt. 50 at the Rt. 23 interchange. General admission is $10 with children 10 & under admitted free with paying adult. For more information on the Appalachian Heritage Cook-Off or other events, call 304-695-2220 or visit www.fortnewsalemfoundation.org.