Appalachian Foodshed Gathering Training Series: Grow Your Markets

The West Virginia Farmers Market Association (WVFMA) in partnership with the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition (WVFFC) will host a series of three farmers market marketing and farm production training events in different regions throughout the state. This is a continuation of the Appalachian Foodshed Gathering series conducted in previous years in the Southern Coalfields and Greenbrier Valley.

This year’s topics include: Access to Capital, Insurance, Social Media, Statewide Branding and Marketing, Product Pricing, and Regulatory Compliance. There will also be a production-related track. All are welcome to attend the sessions, but due to limited seating, participants must be registered before the training date. The first training will be in the eastern panhandle region, Berkley Springs, on October 24th. The event will be geared toward small farmers and farmers market managers and will take place at the Country Inn of Berkeley Springs from 10am until 4pm. Two additional training events are scheduled for Jane Lew, West Virginia on November 9th at Jackson’s Mill and Greenbrier County, West Virginia on December 14th at the West Virginia state fairgrounds in Fairlea.

Interested individuals can visit the WVFMA Facebook page to learn more about these upcoming events.

The mission of the WVFMA is to provide resources and support connections that enhance the economic growth and sustainability of West Virginia farmers markets. Similarly, the mission of the West Virginia Food & Farm Coalition is to build the local food and agriculture system in West Virginia in a way that provides viable incomes for farmers and local foods businesses and ensures all residents have access to locally produced food. The West Virginia Farmers Market Association and the West Virginia Food & Farm Coalition have collaborated with numerous public and private partners including local farmers markets, agricultural organizations, corporations, foundations, and community members to bring these foodshed gatherings to fruition. Sponsors include the USDA, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

These trainings are free for all farmers market vendors, farmers market managers, and farmers market affiliates in West Virginia with an RSVP to the events. RSVPs for the Eastern Panhandle event should be received by October 23, 2017. RSVPs can be made via the WVFMA Facebook event page or by contacting Erica Gallimore at erica@wvfarmers.org or Carly Stover at carly@wvfarmers.org or if you have any questions regarding these events.