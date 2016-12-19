Antibiotic Resistance, Super Bugs Topic of Community Seminar

WVU Medicine University Healthcare and the WVU Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center Eastern Division will sponsor a community mini-medical school program titled Cold & Flu – Antibiotic Resistance and Super Bugs.

The seminar will be held on Tuesday, January 17 at 7 pm in the auditorium of the WVU Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center on the Berkeley Medical Center campus. This lecture will focus on the appropriate use of antibiotics as a treatment option, and explain superbugs and how antibiotics are contributing to the problem.

Rohit Gulati, MD, vice president/chief medical officer for WVU Medicine University Healthcare, will be the guest speaker. Dr. Gulati will share how Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center are working to avoid these superbugs.

Registration for the mini-medical school program and the Eastern Pylons History of Medicine lecture begins at 6:15 pm. This month’s pylon lecture, Discovery of the Circulatory System, will begin at 6:30 pm featuring Farrukh Jalisi, MD, a board certified cardiologist with University Cardiovascular Associates. The mini-medical school program will follow at 7 pm.

The mini-medical school program is being offered free to the public as a community service of WVU Medicine University Healthcare and the WVU Health Sciences Center Eastern Division. The pylon lecture series has been made possible in part by a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council.