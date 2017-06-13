#AlmostHeaven Viral Campaign Reach Tops 5 Million in First Week

One week after the West Virginia Division of Tourism launched its #AlmostHeaven campaign, the campaign reach topped five million on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The campaign continues until West Virginia’s birthday on Tuesday, June 20.

“We’re thrilled with the level of enthusiasm and engagement shown by all those who love West Virginia in tweeting, posting and sharing what makes the Mountain State almost heaven to them,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “Thanks to this grassroots movement, we are multiplying the effectiveness of our paid advertising and showing the world that West Virginia truly is a world-class tourism destination.”

To date, more than 100,000 people have engaged in the campaign. Campaign reach is currently at five million online users and continues to grow.

The Division of Tourism will continue to give away two #AlmostHeaven vacation packages every day until the campaign’s conclusion on West Virginia Day, June 20. Winners will be selected randomly from an #AlmostHeaven hashtag search on social media, so participants must make their posts public to be entered to win.

For more information, to see the top posts each day or to download campaign graphics and photos, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.