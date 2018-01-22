Adventures on the Gorge Welcomes Increased Water Releases and Facility Improvements that will Make Access to the New River Dries Viable

West Virginia’s leading rafting outfitter is applauding the announcement of scheduled water releases and improved access to the New River “Dries,” a section of the river just below the Hawks Nest Dam.

“With guests enjoying multi-day visits and seeking a wider variety of activities, this is a welcome development that adds another terrific option to our lineup of fun,” said Dave Arnold, Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG) co-founder and vice president of public relations and strategic partnerships. “New visitors and longtime guests alike will be pleasantly surprised by the beauty of this section of the gorge.”

The Dries is a 5½-mile stretch of the New River below the dam where water is diverted through a three-mile tunnel to generate power by Hawks Nest Hydropower. The dam was built during the Great Depression as part of a project to provide electricity for the metal-smelting plant in the town of Alloy.

As part of its new 40-year contract with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the power company must release enough water to create Class II and III rapids and make commercial rafting viable on nine days each year – two in March and seven during the summer, most likely on consecutive weekends. Improved river access and construction of rest rooms, picnic tables and parking are also contract requirements.

The new agreement will result in minimum water flows every day of at least 150 cubic feet per second (cfs) from July through February, 300 cfs in March and April and 250 cfs in May and June. These increased water flows will improve fish habitat and allow for inflatable kayaks to navigate the river.

“These releases will not create the type of high-adrenaline, big-water rafting that we experience on the Gauley River each fall when water is released from Summersville Lake, but it will be a great ride suitable for most members of the family,” said AOTG’s Arnold.

Located on the rim of the New River Gorge, AOTG is the state’s largest rafting outfitter as well as an ”adventure resort” offering cabins, campgrounds, luxury rentals, dining and additional activities like ziplining, lake sports, mountain biking, disc golf, live entertainment and more. As it has expanded its offerings beyond rafting, its guests have become more likely to stay in the area for multiple days and seek a greater variety of activities.

In 2016 the company augmented its appeal by opening a dedicated conference center called the Lookout Post to host business meetings and other group events such as weddings, family reunions other group functions.

AOTG does not plan to aggressively market the Dries until 2019. Instead, it will focus on training and certifying its guides on this section in 2018. The company will allow a limited number of guests to accompany guide training runs through the Dries while emphasizing that improvements to the put-in and take-out facilities will most likely be completed in the near future.