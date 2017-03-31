Adventures on the Gorge Launches Whitewater Rafting Season

West Virginia’s version of Old Faithful is about to erupt.

Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG) will launch the first of the season’s rafts into the churning waters of Southern West Virginia’s New River on April 1. The same day, the resort is opening Gravity Zip Lines, joining AOTG’s other aerial adventures, TimberTrek Adventure Park, Treetops Canopy Tour and the Bridgewalk.

“The New River is the reason West Virginia is known for its epic whitewater rafting,” said Dave Arnold, AOTG co-founder and vice president of strategic partnerships. “In my 42 years running the river professionally as a guide, the New River features a reliably wonderful whitewater experience year after year.”

The New River – one of the oldest rivers in the world – is where river rafting guides from other parts of the country often come for technically challenging training runs before their own seasons begin, said Arnold.

Situated on the rim of the New River Gorge National River, Adventures on the Gorge offers a variety of half- and full-day New River rafting adventures for adrenaline-seeking early-season rafters as well as calmer waters for paddlers of all ages – including as young as six. The resort also offers Gauley River rafting adventures, typically beginning in mid-May and continuing intermittently throughout the spring and summer.

Rafting the New River

The intensity of the whitewater depends on the time of the year, and those early-season rafters looking for big waves, big holes and fast-running waters are in for a special treat this year. New River rafting continues through the fall.

The New River includes Lower and Upper sections. On the Lower New River, there is typically big whitewater in the spring and summer with intermittent long, calm pools for swimming and floating. The Upper New River is much more calm throughout the season, making this section a good choice for families with children as young as six.

Pricing is seasonal, with early- and late-season pricing discounted. Full day trips for adults 12 and older are $99 April 1 through May 5; and $109 or $119 (depending on the day of the week) May 6 through June 15 and Aug. 21 through Sept. 4. High season is June 16 through Aug. 21, when rates range from $119 to $149. July 4 rafting is specially priced at $74.50.

Free rafting is always available to six-year-olds through the resort’s “Almost Seven” program.

“We believe it is important to ensure whitewater rafting’s legacy of fun continues through the generations, and the best way to do that is to introduce kids to the sport as young as possible,” said Arnold. “There are almost always good options for beginning paddlers and families with young children on the Upper New River.”

Rafting the Gauley River

Adventures on the Gorge also offers Gauley River rafting season beginning in mid-May, with rafting occurring intermittently in the spring and summer. During the fall, the river is transformed into the “Beast of the East” during “Gauley Season” when the Summersville Dam schedules weekends-only releases of water into the river to create some of the biggest whitewater found anywhere in the world.

The Gauley is characterized by multiple heavy rapids requiring tight, technical maneuvering. The river is often split into Upper and Lower sections totaling 25 miles long.

The frequency of Gauley River releases depends largely on rainfall as well as the amount of water that accumulates in wetlands – or glades – 3,000 to 4,000 feet above the rivers. During a particularly wet year like this one, paddlers can count on intense, technically challenging whitewater during the spring season.

Seasonal pricing for adults ranges from $129 to $144 for full-day trips from May through September. The resort offers a variety of special “Gauley Season” trips too, including a two-day Upper and Lower Gauley rafting experience with overnight camping at Canyon Doors, a permanent campground featuring wood-fired hot tubs, hot showers and gourmet meals prepared by an expedition-trained chef.