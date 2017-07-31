Adventures on the Gorge Gears Up for Gauley Season

For whitewater rafting competitor and long-time Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG) river guide Jo-Beth Stamm, Christmas Day this year is Sept. 8. That’s the first day of the legendary 22-day Gauley Season when Stamm and her fellow guides lead hardy adventurers through nearly 100 rapids – including nine Class Vs – on a 25-mile stretch of the Gauley River in Southern West Virginia.

Commonly known as the “Beast of the East,” the flows of the Gauley River are controlled, guaranteeing a consistently thrilling adventure that only experienced, intrepid whitewater rafters should attempt.

Stamm is one of dozens of the highly qualified guides who are seasoned enough to navigate the wild, rushing water. She has competed internationally as one of four members of the all-female “Sweets of the East,” a name inspired by Sweets Falls, one of the river’s most challenging rapids. The team recently won in the sprint competition in a national championship as well as the Upper Gauley Animal Race, an annual regional competition.

“Only the most experienced guides lead our guests down the Gauley River,” said Dave Arnold, AOTG co-founder and vice president of public relations and strategic partnerships. “Gauley Season is a world-renowned annual event, and we are proud to host adventurers from around the globe as they challenge the ‘Beast of the East.’”

The section that comprises the Upper and Lower Gauley River is the result of 1980s legislation that allows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to drain water from the Summersville Dam into the river on selected Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. The Gauley was the first river in the country to have downstream water releases for whitewater recreation as a project purpose of the dam.

The final day of the Gauley Season this year is Oct. 22.

The Upper Gauley River drops more than 335 feet in fewer than 13 miles, creating the most intense whitewater on the river and one of the most challenging whitewater experiences in the world.

The 12-mile Lower Gauley is slightly less intense, but still extremely challenging, with 70 rapids including Class Vs with ominous names like “Heaven’s Gate” and “Pure Screaming Hell.”

With a wide range of accommodations and rafting experiences, including a two-day adventure with overnight camping and food prepared by an expedition-trained chef who works her culinary magic in a mobile kitchen, AOTG offers a variety of ways for paddlers to experience the season.

Paddlers can choose one- and two-day trips including a two-day reverse trip with the less challenging Lower Gauley first; one-day Lower Gauley and Upper Gauley trips; the slightly shorter Upper Gauley Express; and the Gauley River Marathon, with rafting the entire Gauley River in one day. The Gauley River Overnight is a guest favorite, with overnight tent camping at AOTG’s Canyon Doors campground, gourmet cuisine freshly prepared by an expedition-trained chef, wood-fired hot tubs, showers and campfires. Guests have an opportunity to relax and share their adventures with other Gauley rafters after a long day of paddling.

Adventures on the Gorge also offers lodging-and-paddling packages. Accommodations range from luxury cabins with hot tubs to tent campsites.