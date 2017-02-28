Adventure with a Purpose: Corporate Team Building in West Virginia

Written by Steve Novotney

In every corner of West Virginia, team building opportunities present themselves through the state’s unique recreational activities and resorts, offering groups of all sizes the chance to bond in new ways. While team building is not a new science within the public and private sectors, the industry has grown exponentially over the last decade because of the popularity of these activities as an effective method to increase staff camaraderie and cooperation.

In West Virginia, team building takes place in a variety of ways, many of which require safety gear. Indoor and outdoor activities are offered at the following five destinations, and each features interesting blends of technological involvement mixed with trails, lakes, rivers and comfortable accommodations.

Grand Vue Park

Glen Dale • www.grandvuepark.com

Nearly a decade ago, when Craig White became general manager at Grand Vue Park, the facility was a quaint, tucked-away destination with a par-3 golf course, swimming pool and picnic areas. Today, Grand Vue Park attracts visitors from a multi-state region after adding its zip line canopy tour, aerial ropes course, climbing tower, rappelling wall, Mega Jump, Giant Swing and Euro Trampoline, all of which can be incorporated into the park’s team building challenge course.

“We have developed an 11-element challenge course that works on a series of target areas to strengthen communication, trust, teamwork and the respect each person involved has for their co-workers,” says White. “Each activity is guided by a trained staff member so optimal success is achieved with each element of the challenge.”

Grand Vue’s team building challenge includes activities such as the Nitro Crossing, Mohawk Walk, Wild Woozy and Trust Fall, and White says participating teams leave the park pleased with the growth the experience allows.

“You see the team members working together in ways they’ve never considered before, and that’s what team building is all about,” he says. “The activities in the team building challenge make them think about solving problems using methods that aren’t necessarily normal in an average office setting, but that’s really the best part because then they can go back and apply those new problem-solving skills during an average work day.”

Oglebay Resort & Conference Center

Wheeling • www.oglebay-resort.com

Throughout the history of Oglebay Resort & Conference Center, the only team building that took place was on one of the three golf courses. Now, according to Oglebay’s director of marketing and sales, Herb Faulkenberry, the resort has entered into the team building industry with the construction of a new aerial adventure park situated near Schenk Lake.

“We’ve recognized that a lot of younger people are looking for the excitement of outdoor activities, and this aerial park is the beginning of that here at Oglebay,” says Faulkenberry. “Additional expansions will take place in the future because the aerial adventure park has been received very well.”

Along with the aerial park, Oglebay has added I Podssible, a high-tech team scavenger hunt that employs smartphones and other daily-use tools. The challenge is a race that sends participants to all corners of the resort by using clues to solve a plethora of puzzles. The challenge helps teams realize the difference between cooperation and competition while the participants work with colleagues on a personal level in a fun and informal setting.

“The team building aspect of these activities is something we’re very interested in because our resort not only has the land but also the terrain to make them a lot of fun and very challenging,” says Faulkenberry. “We look forward to watching it grow here at Oglebay.”

The Resort at Glade Springs

Daniels • www.gladesprings.com

Visitors to The Resort at Glade Springs have many options when selecting their preferred method of team building, including programs provided by subcontracted companies and activities developed by staff.

“Along with our low ropes course and geocaching challenge, we have added three different escape rooms that work very well when it comes to team building,” says Ashley Long, the resort’s creative director.

Escape room participants are locked in a themed room for 45 minutes, during which time they work together to solve the clues that will lead to their freedom. Trained staff members oversee the exercise and discuss the experience with the participants at the end.

“We talk about the challenges they faced and the ways they solved them, and we talk about the communication that took place,” says Long.

The resort also offers a high-tech version of paintball that does not involve the sting of an actual paintball. “Our version of paintball involves a lot of great technology and is more like laser tag,” says Long. “It all takes place in the middle of the woods at the resort. We have had many teams choose the paintball option for their team building activity when the weather is right because of how scenic and beautiful this area of West Virginia is.”

River Riders Family Adventure Park

Harpers Ferry • www.riverriders.com

“Anything can be considered team building as long as there’s a group of people working toward a common goal,” says Matt Knott, owner of River Riders Family Adventure Park in Harpers Ferry. “What we do here as far as team building goes beyond the traditional ropes course you see so many other places.”

River Riders offers rafting as well as tubing, kayaking, canoeing, biking, an aerial adventure park and a zip line canopy tour.

“We really get into the educational aspects of team building because it’s important for each team member to learn how and why their team members are going to react to a certain challenge,” says Knott. “The people who participate are always pleased, and that’s why we have so many groups, businesses and organizations that continue to send new groups our way every year.”

River Riders’ canopy tour includes eight zip lines and two suspension bridges, and its aerial adventure park is a self-guided obstacle course suspended in the trees with challenge bridges, shorter zip lines, rock walls and a Tarzan swing.

“If a team comes here for our team building activities, it is looking to improve overall effectiveness,” says Knott. “That is why, during the activities, their communication skills are tested, and it’s also why we have debriefings following the activities. That’s how the groups learn the weaknesses and strengths of everyone in their group.”

Stonewall Resort

Roanoke • www.stonewallresort.com

Teams wishing to participate in team building activities at Stonewall Resort can customize their group learning experience by choosing from traditional activities as well as unique options that include bocce ball tournaments, hayrides, night hikes and even culinary challenges.

“We have traditional outdoor team building activities, but we also have a couple of activities that are unique to our resort that are culinary related,” says Stonewall’s Steve Ludwig. “We do a chef challenge that has a format very similar to the iron chef cook-offs on TV. It’s a really fun way for people to work together because it’s always a festive atmosphere. There’s also a lot of learning involved because our chefs interact with the guests.”

The competitive sessions in the resort’s spacious kitchens, however, represent just one method of team building accomplished at Stonewall.

“Our grounds allow us the chance to be as creative as we want with the team building activities. There are more than 2,000 acres of beautiful land here, and that includes an 18-hole golf course that is very popular with our guests and a 26-mile-long lake,” says Ludwig. “Guests have a choice of land-based or water-based activities, and they can create their agenda based on the activities they want.”