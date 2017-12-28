Active Southern West Virginia Hosts New Year’s Day Hike and Other Winter Activities

Active Southern West Virginia continues programs into the new year and throughout winter. Join Community Captains Levi and Rene Moore on New Year’s Day for the “1st Day Hike.” This group hike will explore the Grey Flats Trails located in the Piney Creek Gorge accessed by the Paul Cline Memorial YMCA Soccer Complex. Participants should meet at 2pm at the first parking lot. For more details or to ask questions, please visit the Facebook event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/152519968703457/?active_tab=about) or call the Active SWV office; 304-254-8488.

Active Southern West Virginia provides free physical activity programs year round to increase opportunities to be active. Every program is led by a trained and certified Community Captain who will help first timers to enjoy new activities and provide additional information to all participants.

With the addition of a partnership with the New River Gorge National River, hikes or indoor programming is currently provided multiple times a week throughout Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, and Summers Counties. Get Active in the Park is an innovative partnership between the National Park Service and Active Southern West Virginia. Trained Community Captains deliver free, beginner-level instructional programs to the New River Gorge region. Get Active in the Park empowers our community to see outdoor spaces as a place for health and wellness to take place. The Active SWV webpage calendar has all the up to date information including; dates, times, and locations. www.activeswv.org/events

Programs are subject to cancellation if hazards weather conditions. Be sure to check the webpage calendar prior to events.