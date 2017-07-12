Active Southern West Virginia Family Triathlon

Active Southern West Virginia is proud to present the second annual family friendly beginner triathlon at Battle Run beach Summersville Lake, West Virginia. The Active SWV Family Triathlon, benefiting Active SWV Community Captains, will take place on August 19, 2017. Sponsored by UniCare of WV. The Community Captain program provides free physical activity programs across the region year round.

The Active SWV Family Triathlon event is beginner friendly with short distances and helpful volunteers. First time racers will have a blast mastering a triathlon while advanced racers will enjoy the beautiful hills and clear water of Summersville Lake. Last year’s participants had this to say, “It was such fun! Thanks for all the hard work done by so many!” And, “Thanks for the great event! Quinn is already asking when the next one is,” said another family.

Racer Information

Participants can compete as an individual or as a team. If you are competing as a team; one person can register many people at once (a family) or one person can register and create the team (group of friends). The other members of that group of friends team can register by joining that team. *You must select your team at the time of registration so the timing can be organized.

All members of the team need to complete each leg. This is not a relay. Racers will have a 1.2 mile run, 2 mile bicycle ride, and a 1 mile paddle leaving and returning from the beach. There are hills to climb and gravel roads. Participants are to bring all their own equipment and the course is appropriate for ages 9 and up.

Please make a profile account and then select the Active SWV Family Triathlon to register. Registration includes:

Free parking at Battle Run beach parking lot

Volunteers to help unload and place gear

Pre-race breakfast snacks

Timing provided by Appalachian Timing Group

Volunteer course marshals

Water stations

Finish t-shirts adult and youth (adult shirts are men’s sizing)

Top finisher trophies: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall individual man and woman; 1st place finishers in teams based on youngest team member; 10 and under team, 12 and under team, 15 and under team, 18 and under team, 30 and under team, 40 and under team, 50 and under team, 65 and under team and 66+ team

Racer photos

Group photo

Volunteer assistance packing gear

What you should bring with you:

Bicycle with helmet (required)

Paddle craft with pfd (lifejacket required) and paddle

Extra water

Additional snacks

Sunscreen

Towel

Change of clothes

Water proof camera

Sturdy, comfortable shoes that can get wet

Cooperative attitude

Participants should arrive between 8-8:45 am to unload gear and get checked in at the Active SWV tent located in the Battle Run Beach parking area. Race begins at 9:15 am!