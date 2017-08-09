A&B Kia First to Join West Liberty University’s Courtesy Car Program

West Liberty University President Dr. Stephen Greiner and Athletic Director Lynn Ullom have welcomed A&B Kia as the first member of the WLU athletic department’s Courtesy Car Program.

The Courtesy Car Program provides West Liberty coaches and administrators with additional quality vehicles to aid in recruiting, scouting or other university business.

The Benwood, W.Va. auto dealer presented Greiner and Ullom with a 2016 Kia Sorrento to be used over the course of the 2017-18 academic year. In return, A&B Kia will receive special promotional opportunities through the WLU athletic department.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Mike Ferns and the entire A&B Kia organization in laying the foundation for our Courtesy Car Program,” Ullom said. “We designed this program to benefit both parties, setting up a nice incentive package for our participating dealerships in appreciation for this meaningful commitment.”

The Hilltoppers are a charter member of the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference with nearly 400 student-athletes participating across a broad spectrum of 18 intercollegiate sports. These include men’s football, cross country, basketball, wrestling, track, tennis, baseball and golf along with women’s softball, volleyball, cross country, basketball, track, tennis, golf and soccer. Most recently the university added women’s acrobatics and tumbling to the mix along with men’s soccer.

West Liberty University is a forward-looking, four-year public university steeped in a rich heritage as West Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education and offering nearly 70 undergraduate majors and 30 programs. Graduate programs include the Master of Arts in Education, the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, the Master of Professional Studies, the Master of Science in Criminology, the online MBA and the new MA/MS in Biology.