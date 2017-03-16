5-Star Clear Mountain Bank Once Again a Top Performer

Clear Mountain Bank, Bruceton Mills, West Virginia proudly announces it is once again a top performer, earning a coveted 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial, the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm. (A five-star rating indicates that this bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more.) Clear Mountain Bank has earned this top honor for 54 consecutive quarters earning it even higher accolades. Clear Mountain Bank is an “Exceptional Performance Bank” for securing a 5-Star rating for 40 consecutive quarters or longer.

“Clear Mountain Bank is a prime example of a community bank excelling at what a community bank was meant to do,” explains Karen L. Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “It employs locally, thereby having the same personal investment in the community as its customers; it makes decisions locally, often for neighbors and friends; and it focuses on quality as opposed to quantity. That focus has paid off for both Clear Mountain Bank and for its community.”

Clear Mountain Bank is a locally-owned and managed community bank serving north-central West Virginia and western Maryland. Clear Mountain Bank offers a comprehensive array of banking services. The company is a leader in providing electronic banking services, including mobile banking and remote deposit. Additional information is available at www.clearmountainbank.com.

BauerFinancial, Inc., Coral Gables, Florida, the nation’s leading independent bank and bank rating and research firm, has been reporting on and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and banks since 1983. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating. Star-ratings are all available for free at bauerfinancial.com.