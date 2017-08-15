45 Bowles Rice Attorneys Named to 2018 Best Lawyers List

Forty-five Bowles Rice attorneys from five of the firm’s offices in Morgantown, Charleston, Martinsburg and Parkersburg, West Virginia, as well as Winchester, Virginia, have been named to the 2018 Best Lawyers in America list.

Those recognized in Charleston include:

Mark Adkins – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Construction

Carl D. Andrews – Real Estate Law

Julia A. Chincheck – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy

Lynn S. Clarke – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Mark B. D’Antoni – Corporate Law, Real Estate Law

Mark H. Dellinger – Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Richard M. Francis – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Government Relations Practice

Thomas Graff Jr. – Administrative/Regulatory Law, Corporate Law, Energy Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law

Jill E. Hall – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Ronda L. Harvey – Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Thomas A. Heywood – Corporate Law, Health Care Law

Diana Leigh Johnson – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

Thomas Lane – Energy Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Mining Law, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law, Real Estate Law

Charles M. Love III – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

Ellen Maxwell-Hoffman – Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law

Stuart A. McMillan – Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – First Amendment

David A. Mohler – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Marc A. Monteleone – Construction Law, Corporate Law, Oil and Gas Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

John S. Moore – Health Care Law

Sandra M. Murphy – Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law

George A. Patterson, III – Oil and Gas Law

Marion E. Ray – Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

Howard E. Seufer Jr. – Education Law

Camden P. Siegrist – Corporate Law, Public Finance Law

Melody A. Simpson – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Non-Profit/Charities Law

Sarah E. Smith – Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

Gerard R. Stowers – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Real Estate, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Amy J. Tawney – Corporate Law

Rebecca M. Tinder – Education Law

Kenneth E. Webb Jr. – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction

Those recognized in Martinsburg include:

Michael E. Caryl – Corporate Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law, Trust and Estates

David A. DeJarnett – Corporate Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Non-Profit/Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

Stephen M. Mathias – Litigation – Real Estate, Real Estate Law

Charles F. Printz Jr. – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Tracey A. Rohrbaugh – Litigation – Construction

Floyd McKinley Sayre – Litigation and Controversy – Tax

Those recognized in Morgantown include:

Kimberly S. Croyle – Education Law

Robert W. Dinsmore – Natural Resources Law, Real Estate Law

Andrew G. Fusco – Commercial Litigation, Corporate Governance Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Seth Wilson – Energy Law

Those recognized in Parkersburg include:

Robert L. Bays – Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Steven R. Hardman – Real Estate Law

Richard A. Hudson – Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

Robert J. Kent – Litigation-Insurance

Additionally, Curtis G. Power III from the Winchester, VA, office was also named to the list, recognized for his work in Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants.

Best Lawyers recognition is compiled annually by geographic region and practice areas. Lawyers are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional experience and ability, and undergo an authentication process to assure they are in current practice and in good standing.