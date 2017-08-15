45 Bowles Rice Attorneys Named to 2018 Best Lawyers List
August 15, 2017|
Posted In:
Forty-five Bowles Rice attorneys from five of the firm’s offices in Morgantown, Charleston, Martinsburg and Parkersburg, West Virginia, as well as Winchester, Virginia, have been named to the 2018 Best Lawyers in America list.
Those recognized in Charleston include:
- Mark Adkins – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Construction
- Carl D. Andrews – Real Estate Law
- Julia A. Chincheck – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Lynn S. Clarke – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Mark B. D’Antoni – Corporate Law, Real Estate Law
- Mark H. Dellinger – Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Richard M. Francis – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Government Relations Practice
- Thomas Graff Jr. – Administrative/Regulatory Law, Corporate Law, Energy Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law
- Jill E. Hall – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Ronda L. Harvey – Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Thomas A. Heywood – Corporate Law, Health Care Law
- Diana Leigh Johnson – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
- Thomas Lane – Energy Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Mining Law, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law, Real Estate Law
- Charles M. Love III – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
- Ellen Maxwell-Hoffman – Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law
- Stuart A. McMillan – Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – First Amendment
- David A. Mohler – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Marc A. Monteleone – Construction Law, Corporate Law, Oil and Gas Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- John S. Moore – Health Care Law
- Sandra M. Murphy – Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law
- George A. Patterson, III – Oil and Gas Law
- Marion E. Ray – Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers
- Howard E. Seufer Jr. – Education Law
- Camden P. Siegrist – Corporate Law, Public Finance Law
- Melody A. Simpson – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Non-Profit/Charities Law
- Sarah E. Smith – Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers
- Gerard R. Stowers – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Real Estate, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Amy J. Tawney – Corporate Law
- Rebecca M. Tinder – Education Law
- Kenneth E. Webb Jr. – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction
Those recognized in Martinsburg include:
- Michael E. Caryl – Corporate Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law, Trust and Estates
- David A. DeJarnett – Corporate Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Non-Profit/Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- Stephen M. Mathias – Litigation – Real Estate, Real Estate Law
- Charles F. Printz Jr. – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Tracey A. Rohrbaugh – Litigation – Construction
- Floyd McKinley Sayre – Litigation and Controversy – Tax
Those recognized in Morgantown include:
- Kimberly S. Croyle – Education Law
- Robert W. Dinsmore – Natural Resources Law, Real Estate Law
- Andrew G. Fusco – Commercial Litigation, Corporate Governance Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Seth Wilson – Energy Law
Those recognized in Parkersburg include:
- Robert L. Bays – Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
- Steven R. Hardman – Real Estate Law
- Richard A. Hudson – Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- Robert J. Kent – Litigation-Insurance
Additionally, Curtis G. Power III from the Winchester, VA, office was also named to the list, recognized for his work in Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants.
Best Lawyers recognition is compiled annually by geographic region and practice areas. Lawyers are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional experience and ability, and undergo an authentication process to assure they are in current practice and in good standing.
